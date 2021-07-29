The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Study tests microplasma against middle-ear infections

Middle-ear infections are a common affliction in early life, affecting more than 80% of children in the U.S. Antibiotics are often employed as a first line of defense but sometimes fail against the pathogenic bacteria that can develop in the middle ear, just behind the eardrum. In a new study, researchers explore the use of microplasma -- a highly focused stream of chemically excited ions and molecules -- as a noninvasive method for attacking the bacterial biofilms that resist antibiotic treatment in the middle ear.

