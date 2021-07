Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 14:56 Hits: 0

A research team has observed how bioplastic granule is being accumulated in living bacteria cells through 3D holographic microscopy. Their 3D imaging and quantitative analysis of the bioplastic 'polyhydroxyalkanoate' (PHA) via optical diffraction tomography provides insights into biosynthesizing sustainable substitutes for petroleum-based plastics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210728105624.htm