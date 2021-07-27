The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cultural biases impact native fish, too

Category: Climate

From art to religion to land use, much of what is deemed valuable in the United States was shaped centuries ago by the white male perspective. Fish, it turns out, are no exception. A study explores how colonialist attitudes toward native fishes were rooted in elements of racism and sexism. It describes how those attitudes continue to shape fisheries management today, often to the detriment of native fishes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210727121256.htm

