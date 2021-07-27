The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fruit fly offers lessons in good taste

The fruit fly has multiple taste organs throughout its body to detect chemicals, called tastants, that signal whether a food is palatable or harmful. It is still unclear, however, how individual neurons in each taste organ act to control feeding. To explore this question, a team used the fly pharynx as a model to study whether taste information regulates sugar and amino acid consumption at the cellular level.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210727171549.htm

