Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 21:16 Hits: 4

The devastating bushfires in Australia had a larger impact on the world's 2020 climate than the pandemic-related lockdowns, as plumes of smoke cooled global temperatures and pushed tropical thunderstorms northward. New research indicates that regional wildfires can have far-reaching climatic effects that are comparable to a major volcanic eruption.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210727171604.htm