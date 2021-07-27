A naturally inspired, reusable system that purifies water and builds itself

Articles

In nature, the interaction of molecules at the boundary of different liquids can give rise to new structures. These self-assembling molecules make cell formation possible and are instrumental to the development of all life on Earth. They can also be engineered to perform specific functions -- and now, a team of researchers has leveraged this opportunity to develop a material that could remove persistent pollutants from water.

