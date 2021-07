Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 14:21 Hits: 4

Researchers created a global dataset of job footprints in 50 countries and used a model to investigate how trying to meet the Paris Agreement global climate target of staying well below 2°C would affect energy sector jobs. They found that action to reach said target would increase net jobs by about 8 million by 2050, primarily due to gains in the solar and wind industries.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210726102150.htm