Bio-based coating for wood outperforms traditional synthetic options

Published on Friday, 23 July 2021

Researchers have used lignin, a natural polymer abundant in wood and other plant sources, to create a safe, low-cost and high-performing coating for use in construction. As there is a global urge to meet the rising sustainability standards, this new coating has great potential to protect wood, whose use in construction is continually increasing. The new coating is non-toxic, hydrofobic, it retains wood's breathability and natural roughness while being resistant to color changes and abrasion.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210723105310.htm