Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 15:29 Hits: 3

Reduced mobility induced by the COVID-19 restrictions had only minor influence on particulate pollution levels, according to atmosphere studies in the Po Valley region of northern Italy. Eventually computer simulations indicated that the change in air quality led to an increase in secondary aerosol formation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722112935.htm