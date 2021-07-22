The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

RNA breakthrough creates crops that can grow 50 percent more potatoes, rice

Category: Climate Hits: 3

A new RNA breakthrough is allowing plants to yield dramatically more crops and increase drought tolerance, which could have an impact on food scarcity and production as climate change threatens ecosystems. In initial tests, adding a gene encoding for a protein called FTO to both rice and potato plants increased their yield by 50 percent in field tests -- and the plants grew significantly larger, produced longer root systems and were better able to tolerate drought stress.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722112953.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version