Eco-friendly plastic from cellulose and water

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Plastics offer many benefits to society and are widely used in our daily life: they are lightweight, cheap and adaptable. However, the production, processing and disposal of plastics pose a major global threat to the environment and human health. However, researchers have now found a sustainable method - 'hydrosetting', which uses water at normal conditions - to process and reshape a new type of hydroplastic polymer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722131348.htm

