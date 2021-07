Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 16:12

The Mexican government has lifted a boat ban in an area where endangered porpoises swim, switching to a 60-boat tolerance policy. Conservationists say the move leaves the marine mammals, of which about 10 remain, vulnerable to fishing nets.

