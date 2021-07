Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 21:12 Hits: 3

The body's so-called good cholesterol may be even better than we realize. New research suggests that one type of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) has a previously unknown role in protecting the liver from injury. This HDL protects the liver by blocking inflammatory signals produced by common gut bacteria.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722171210.htm