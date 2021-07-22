The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Big data-derived tool facilitates closer monitoring of recovery from natural disasters

Category: Climate Hits: 4

By analyzing peoples' visitation patterns to essential establishments like pharmacies, religious centers and grocery stores during Hurricane Harvey, researchers have developed a framework to assess the recovery of communities after natural disasters in near real time. They said the information gleaned from their analysis would help federal agencies allocate resources equitably among communities ailing from a disaster.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722171220.htm

