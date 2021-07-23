The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DeepMind and EMBL release the most complete database of predicted 3D structures of human proteins

DeepMind is partnering with EMBL to make the most complete and accurate database yet of the predicted human protein structures freely and openly available to the scientific community. The AlphaFold Protein Structure Database will enable research that advances understanding of these building blocks of life, accelerating research across a variety of fields. AlphaFold's impact is already being realized by early partners researching neglected diseases, studying antibiotic resistance, and recycling single-use plastics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210723095647.htm

