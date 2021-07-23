The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The impact of climate change on Kenya's Tana river basin

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Many species within Kenya's Tana River Basin will be unable to survive if global temperatures continue to rise as they are on track to do - according to new research. A new study outlines how remaining within the goals of the Paris Agreement would save many species. The research also identifies places that could be restored to better protect biodiversity and contribute towards global ecosystem restoration targets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210723105222.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version