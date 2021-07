Articles

As wildfires continue to burn across the Western United States, firefighters are using data analytics to aid in fighting the flames. Statistical models predict how fires spread, which helps make sure firefighters are deployed to where they are most needed.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0723/US-firefighters-turn-to-AI-to-battle-the-blazes?icid=rss