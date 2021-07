Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 15:41 Hits: 4

Extreme weather events, such as the deadly floods in Europe, are likely to be more common, scientists say, stressing the need to cut greenhouse gas emissions and make cities and infrastructure more resilient to climate change.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0719/Unprecedented-Europe-floods-fuel-urgent-calls-to-cut-emissions?icid=rss