Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 19:08 Hits: 5

A news study shows soil microbes boost 'hybrid vigor,' a well-known phenomenon where crosses between inbred lines of corn and other crops produce offspring that outperform their parents in yield, drought resistance and other desirable qualities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210720150806.htm