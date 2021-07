Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021

A new study of COVID-19 shutdowns in the United States reveals pronounced disparities in air pollution -- with disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still experiencing more exposure to a harmful air pollutant compared to wealthier, white communities.

