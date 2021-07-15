The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Thinking without a brain

Category: Climate Hits: 12

If you didn't have a brain, could you still navigate your surroundings? Thanks to new research on slime molds, the answer may be 'yes.' Scientists discovered that the brainless Physarum polycephalum uses its body to sense mechanical cues in its environment, and decides where to grow based on that information. This finding provides a model for understanding different types of cognition, including our own.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715090841.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version