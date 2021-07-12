Species of algae with three sexes that all mate in pairs identified in Japanese river

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 12 July 2021

For 30 years, University of Tokyo Associate Professor Hisayoshi Nozaki has visited the Sagami River to collect algal samples to understand how living things evolved different sexes. The threes sexes of the Pleodorina starrii algae are male, female, and a third sex called bisexual in reference to the fact that it can produce both male and female sex cells in a single genotype and exists due to normal expression of the species' genes.

