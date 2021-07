Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 19:19 Hits: 2

A study sampled more than 1.5 million people in 269 U.S. counties and 37 European nations. Researchers found that those who grew up in areas with higher levels of atmospheric lead had less adaptive personalities in adulthood -- lower levels of conscientiousness and agreeableness and higher levels of neuroticism.

