The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Human cells: To splice or not to splice. ..

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Scientists investigated the efficiency of splicing across different human cell types. The results were surprising in that the splicing process appears to be quite inefficient, leaving most intronic sequences untouched as the transcripts are being synthesized. The study also reports variable patterns between the different introns within a gene and across cell lines, and it further highlights the complexity of how newly transcripts are processed into mature mRNAs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210709094447.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version