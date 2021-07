Articles

Although the giant panda is in practice a herbivore, its masticatory system functions differently from the other herbivores. Through the processes of natural selection, the giant panda's dietary preference has strongly impacted the evolution of its teeth and jaws. Researchers have solved the mystery of how the giant panda's special stomatognathic system functions.

