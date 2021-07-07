Cutting through noise for better solar cells

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 15:25 Hits: 2

Physicists used cross-correlation noise spectroscopy to measure miniscule fluctuations in electrical current flowing between materials inside silicon solar cells. The researchers identified crucial electrical noise signals that are completely invisible to conventional noise-measuring methods. They were also able to pinpoint the likely physical processes causing the noise, which often results in a loss of energy and lower efficiency. The technique is an important new tool to improve material interfaces for a better solar cell.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210707112504.htm