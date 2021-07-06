The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A protein complex from plant stem cells regulates their division and response to stress

Researchers have discovered that two proteins, which are involved in the control of stem cells' division in plant roots, need each other for these cells to function properly. The study combines experimental work with plants and mathematical modeling. The mechanism provides knowledge that could be useful, for agriculture and for the design of efficient strategies in medicine and cosmetics that slow down cellular aging.

