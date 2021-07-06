New nanotech will enable a 'healthy' electric current production inside the human body, researchers report

Articles

Researchers have developed an innovative material that is eco-friendly, completely biological and non-toxic, and causes no harm to the body's tissues. The material is as strong as titanium and extremely flexible. The new development will allow for the charging of pacemakers using only the heartbeat, eliminating the need for batteries. The new material will make it possible to produce green energy activated by mechanical force that can be applied to other areas as well.

