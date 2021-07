Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 13:47 Hits: 7

About 100 additional wolves died over the winter in Wisconsin as a result of the delisting of grey wolves under the Endangered Species Act, alongside the 218 wolves killed by licensed hunters during Wisconsin's first public wolf hunt, according to new research. A majority of these additional, uncounted deaths are due to cryptic poaching, where poachers hide evidence of illegal killings.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210705094722.htm