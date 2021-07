Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 19:42 Hits: 6

Petroglyphs are carved in a material called rock varnish, the origins of which have been debated for years. Now, scientists argue it's the result of bacteria and an adaptation that protects them from the desert sun's harsh rays.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210702154248.htm