Published on Friday, 02 July 2021

Guadalupe fur seals (Arctocephalus townsendi) have established a large resting colony in the Gulf of California -- bringing the total number of sites where this endangered species now occurs to just four. This new haul-out was discovered on El Farallón de San Ignacio Island, along the mainland coast of Mexico.

