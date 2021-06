Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 20:16 Hits: 3

The body's immune cells fight off microbes and other invaders, and can also be reprogrammed or 'trained' to respond even more aggressively to such threats, report scientists who have discovered the fundamental rule underlying this process in a particular class of cells. Their findings could help pave the way for targeted strategies to enhance the immune system.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624161650.htm