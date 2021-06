Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 15:44 Hits: 3

Images of dinosaurs as cold-blooded creatures needing tropical temperatures could be a relic of the past. Scientists have found that nearly all types of Arctic dinosaurs, from small bird-like animals to giant tyrannosaurs, reproduced in the region and likely remained there year-round.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624114434.htm