Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021

A new study of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes investigates how a mating cue called 'harmonic convergence' might affect immunity against parasites, bacteria and dengue virus in offspring, which has important implications for trade-offs male mosquitoes make between investing energy towards immunity or investing it on traits that impact mating and fitness.

