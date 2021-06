Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 15:58 Hits: 6

Environmentalists and local governments are increasingly worried about the high-energy consumption that comes with producing some cryptocurrencies. In one case, a bitcoin “mining” facility was responsible for a third of a Montana county’s electricity usage.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0604/Why-some-cities-are-wary-of-bitcoin-mining-s-high-energy-toll?icid=rss