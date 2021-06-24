An enzyme prevents the formation of multiple heads and axes in freshwater polyp Hydra

Articles

Thursday, 24 June 2021

In the animal kingdom, specific growth factors control body axis development. They are produced by a small group of cells at one end of the embryo to be distributed in a graded fashion toward the opposite pole. Through this, discrete spatial patterns arise that determine the correct formation of the head-foot axis. Researchers have discovered an enzyme in the freshwater polyp Hydra that shapes this process by limiting the activity of certain growth factors.

