Versatile, fast and reliable SARS-CoV-2 antibody assay

During the continued progression of the coronavirus pandemic, rapid, inexpensive, and reliable tests will become increasingly important to determine whether people have the associated antibodies -- either through infection or vaccination. Researchers have now developed such a rapid antibody test. It provides the result in only eight minutes; the aim is to further reduce the process time to four minutes.

