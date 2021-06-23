Seeking a treatment for IBS pain in tarantula venom

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 17:07 Hits: 1

For patients who have inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), the condition is literally a pain in the gut. Chronic -- or long-term -- abdominal pain is common, and there are currently no effective treatment options for this debilitating symptom. In a new study, researchers identify a new potential source of relief: a molecule derived from spider venom. In experiments with mice, they found that one dose could stop symptoms associated with IBS pain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210623130711.htm