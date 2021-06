Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 17:07 Hits: 1

Pairing blueberry pie with a scoop of ice cream is a nice summer treat. Aside from being tasty, this combination might also help people take up more of the 'superfruit's' nutrients, such as anthocyanins. Researchers show that a protein found in cow's milk helped rats absorb more blueberry anthocyanins and their byproducts, boosting accessibility to these good-for-you nutrients.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210623130714.htm