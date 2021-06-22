The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Salt marsh plants may signal carbon capture capacity

Coastal wetlands like seagrass meadows, mangroves, and salt marshes play vital roles along the shoreline, from providing a buffer against storm surges, to providing critical habitat for animals, to capturing atmospheric carbon. We are still just beginning to comprehend the intricate workings of these highly productive ecosystems and their role in mitigating the climate crisis, but researchers are one step closer to understanding how salt marsh vegetation, their bacterial communities, and vegetation can help predict a marsh's potential to be a blue carbon reservoir.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210622123335.htm

