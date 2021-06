Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 16:38 Hits: 3

Biologists have discovered 71 new 'imprinted' genes in the mouse genome, a finding that takes them a step closer to unravelling some of the mysteries of epigenetics - an area of science that describes how genes are switched on (and off) in different cells, at different stages in development and adulthood.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210621123819.htm