Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 20:05 Hits: 1

It's a treasure trove of data: the global vegetation database 'sPlotOpen' is now freely accessible. It contains balanced, representative data on vegetation from 114 countries and from all climate zones on Earth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210621160541.htm