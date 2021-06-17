The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sulfur enhances carbon storage in the Black Sea

The depths of the Black Sea store comparatively large amounts of organic carbon. A research team has now presented a new hypothesis as to why organic compounds accumulate in this semi-enclosed sea and other oxygen-depleted waters. Reactions with hydrogen sulfide play an important role in stabilizing carbon compounds, the researchers posit. This negative feedback in the climate system could counteract global warming over geological periods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210617163658.htm

