Published on Friday, 18 June 2021

An incredibly light new material can reduce aircraft engine noise and improve passenger comfort. The graphene oxide-polyvinyl alcohol aerogel weighs just 2.1kg per cubic meter, making it the lightest sound insulation ever manufactured.

