Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 13:16 Hits: 2

Climate change will shape the future of coastal communities, with flood walls, elevated structures and possibly even floating cities used to combat sea level rise. New research has found that managed retreat -- moving buildings, homes or communities off of the coast or away from floodplains -- must be part of any solution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210618091642.htm