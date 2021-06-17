The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New beetle-dwelling roundworm species discovered in Japan

A new species of nematode (roundworm), named Cryptaphelenchus abietis, was isolated from bark beetles from a dead log collected in Nagano, Japan. The females of this newly described species can be identified based on the size of the post-uterine sac and the conical tail with an elongate posterior part. The males have seven genital papillae and a narrow bursal flap-like extension. The culturability of this species means it may be useful in further nematode research.

