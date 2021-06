Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 13:17 Hits: 1

Researchers decipher the basic biology of neutrophil swarming and now show that the cells also evolved an intrinsic molecular program to self-limit their swarming activity. The study elucidates how swarming neutrophils become insensitive to their own secreted signals that brought the swarm together in the first place. This process is crucial for the efficient elimination of bacteria in tissues.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210618091712.htm