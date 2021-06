Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021

More than 50 species of tree snail in the South Pacific Society Islands were wiped out following the introduction of an alien predatory snail in the 1970s, but the white-shelled Partula hyalina survived.

