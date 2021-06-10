How to beat the heat: Memory mechanism allows plants to adapt to heat stress

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 13:10 Hits: 0

Researchers have found that plants adapt to heat stress via a specific 'memory' mechanism. The JUMONJI family of proteins can control small heat shock genes, allowing plants to become heat tolerant for better adaptation to future heat stress. This research is applicable to a broad range of scientific fields and understanding this mechanism could contribute to maintaining the food supply under global warming conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210610091025.htm