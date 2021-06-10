Butterflies and moths have difficulty adjusting to a rapidly changing climate

Articles

Climate change exerts great pressure for change on species and biodiversity. A recent study indicates that the few moth and butterfly species (Lepidoptera) capable of adjusting to a changing climate by advancing their flight period and moving further north have fared the best in Finland. In contrast, roughly 40% of Lepidoptera species have not been able to respond in either way, seeing their populations decline.

